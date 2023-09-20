SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

