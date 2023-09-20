SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 137,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

