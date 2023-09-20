SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Increased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.