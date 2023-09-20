SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

MDYV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

