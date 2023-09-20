Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.31

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 2875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

