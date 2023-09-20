Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 5.7 %

SAVE stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $74,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

