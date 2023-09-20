Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 4%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.22. 27,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 818,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

Stagwell Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.