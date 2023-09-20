Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 70,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.