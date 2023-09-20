Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 70,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

