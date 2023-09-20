Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 990307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

