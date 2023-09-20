Sterling Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,856 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

