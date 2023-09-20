StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.74.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 63.1% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 316,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

