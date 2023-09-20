StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.74.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
