StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.