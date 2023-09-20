StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.