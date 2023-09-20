Streamr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $640,687.17 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $640,687.17 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,018,085,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,556,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

