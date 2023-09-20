Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.