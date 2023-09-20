Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,661 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Stock Down 1.5 %

ERF stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

