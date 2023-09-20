Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 695.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

