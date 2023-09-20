Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

