Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

