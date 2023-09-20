Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $135,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $281,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $317.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.07. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.