Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in S. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,900.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,900.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,958 shares of company stock worth $3,604,072. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

