Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

