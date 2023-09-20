Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,387 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 169,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

