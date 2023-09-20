Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

