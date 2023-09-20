Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.