Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 783 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.