Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.