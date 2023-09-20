Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

