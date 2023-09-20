Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,349 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

