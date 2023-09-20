Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Critical Survey

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IT Tech Packaging and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than IT Tech Packaging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sylvamo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IT Tech Packaging and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging $100.35 million 0.04 -$16.57 million ($1.61) -0.25 Sylvamo $3.63 billion 0.49 $118.00 million $6.80 6.23

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging. IT Tech Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylvamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IT Tech Packaging has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging -17.28% -9.82% -8.64% Sylvamo 7.87% 55.02% 12.80%

Summary

Sylvamo beats IT Tech Packaging on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. In addition, it produces and sells non-medical single-use face masks, and medical face masks. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

