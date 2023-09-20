Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 303 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

