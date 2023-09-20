Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 143,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Price Performance

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takung Art by 55.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.