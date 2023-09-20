Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.