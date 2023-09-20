Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $118.55

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.55 and last traded at $118.71, with a volume of 1918668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.28. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

