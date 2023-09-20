Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.95. 74,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,499. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

