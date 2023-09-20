Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,469. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

