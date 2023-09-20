Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $124.25. 655,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,940. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.86 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

