Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,796,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

