Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.22. 69,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $190.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

