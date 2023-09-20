TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,405 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 110,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

