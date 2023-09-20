TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF accounts for 1.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,485. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

