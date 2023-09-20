TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.74. 278,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,339. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

