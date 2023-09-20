TCP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCP Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,386 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,016. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

