TCP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

