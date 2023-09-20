TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $47.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

