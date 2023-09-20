TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 5,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

