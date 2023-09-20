TCP Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 2.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,738,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 858.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 416,594 shares during the period.

DUHP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 92,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,227. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

