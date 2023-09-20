TCP Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 371,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,583. The stock has a market cap of $327.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.44 and its 200-day moving average is $392.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
