TCP Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 15,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

