Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

